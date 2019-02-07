Texas Instruments prices $750 million of investment grade notes

DALLAS, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) today announced the pricing of $750 million of 3.875% senior unsecured notes due March 15, 2039.

TI expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on March 11, 2019.

Barclays Capital Inc.; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; MUFG Securities Americas Inc.; Citigroup Global Markets Inc.; Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated; Mizuho Securities USA LLC; and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of the notes is made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov or, in the alternative, from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, or by calling (888) 603-5847; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, or by calling (212) 834-4533; MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Attention: Capital Markets Group, 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, or by calling (877) 649-6848; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at prospectus@citi.com, or by calling (800) 831-9146; Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com, or by calling (800) 294-1322; Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attention: Debt Capital Markets, 320 Park Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by calling (866) 271-7403; and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by calling (866) 718-1649.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the notes or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog ICs and embedded processors. By employing the world's brightest minds, TI creates innovations that shape the future of technology. TI is helping approximately 100,000 customers transform the future, today.

TXN-G

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.ti.com

