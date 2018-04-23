Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

"To achieve this honor, Camtek Ltd. demonstrated throughout 2017 its commitment to the highest level of ethical behavior, as well as exceptional performance in the areas of cost, environmental and social responsibility, technology, responsiveness, assurance of supply and quality," said Rob Simpson, Vice President of TI Worldwide Procurement and Logistics.

Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, added, "I am very proud that Camtek was selected to be part of this elite group of suppliers. Texas Instruments' recognition reflects our continuous dedication to support our customers in improving their performance. This award is a vote of confidence in our technologies, products and long-term partnerships with our customers."

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the Semiconductors industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing industry and market trends, reduced demand for our products, the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market, increased competition in the industry, intellectual property litigation, price reductions as well as due to risks identified in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC.

CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel: +972-4-604-8308

Mobile: +972-54-900-7100

moshee@camtek.com



INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft / Gavriel Frohwein

Tel: (US) +1-646-688-3559

camtek@gkir.com



SOURCE Camtek Ltd