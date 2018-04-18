"At TI, our customers depend on us for quality parts to help them innovate and grow, and we share these same rigorous expectations of quality from our suppliers," said Rob Simpson, vice president of TI Worldwide Procurement and Logistics. "The Supplier Excellence Award winners have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to delivering the products and services we need at the performance we expect."

The ten SEA recipients, along with the products or services they provide to TI, are:

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. – Fab capital, spares and services

Boston Semi Equipment – ATE services

Camtek Ltd. – Wafer fab/bump

Furukawa Electric Co. – Tapes

ICON Communication Centres s.r.o. – Customer support

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. – ASSY equipment (wire bonder)

Materion Advanced Materials Technologies and Services Inc. – Sputtering targets

MCC – Global media management services

Memsstar Ltd. – Wafer fab equipment and installation services

Tokyo Electron Limited – Semiconductors

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog ICs and embedded processors. By employing the world's brightest minds, TI creates innovations that shape the future of technology. TI is helping approximately 100,000 customers transform the future, today. Learn more at www.ti.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-instruments-recognizes-10-suppliers-for-excellence-300632227.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.ti.com

