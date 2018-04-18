Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence

DALLAS, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten companies have been recognized by Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) as winners of its annual Supplier Excellence Award (SEA). As the company's highest level of supplier recognition, the award highlights suppliers who have excelled in conducting business ethically while providing outstanding products, service and support that meets or exceeds expectations for quality, environmental and social responsibility, technology, responsiveness, assurance of supply and cost. The ten winners are an elite group selected from more than 11,000 suppliers.
"At TI, our customers depend on us for quality parts to help them innovate and grow, and we share these same rigorous expectations of quality from our suppliers," said Rob Simpson, vice president of TI Worldwide Procurement and Logistics. "The Supplier Excellence Award winners have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to delivering the products and services we need at the performance we expect."
The ten SEA recipients, along with the products or services they provide to TI, are:
- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. – Fab capital, spares and services
- Boston Semi Equipment – ATE services
- Camtek Ltd. – Wafer fab/bump
- Furukawa Electric Co. – Tapes
- ICON Communication Centres s.r.o. – Customer support
- Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. – ASSY equipment (wire bonder)
- Materion Advanced Materials Technologies and Services Inc. – Sputtering targets
- MCC – Global media management services
- Memsstar Ltd. – Wafer fab equipment and installation services
- Tokyo Electron Limited – Semiconductors
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog ICs and embedded processors. By employing the world's brightest minds, TI creates innovations that shape the future of technology. TI is helping approximately 100,000 customers transform the future, today. Learn more at www.ti.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-instruments-recognizes-10-suppliers-for-excellence-300632227.html
SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated
Share this article