Texas Instruments to webcast 2Q19 earnings conference call

DALLAS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) will webcast its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 23, at 3:30 p.m. Central time. Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Dave Pahl, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will discuss TI's financial results and answer questions from the investor audience.

You may access the audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ti.com/ir. An archived copy of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes.

About Texas Instruments

From connected cars and intelligent homes to self-monitoring health devices and automated factories, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) products are at work in virtually every type of electronic system. With operations in more than 30 countries, we engineer, manufacture, test and sell analog and embedded semiconductor chips. Our more-than 30,000 employees worldwide are driven by core values of integrity, innovation and commitment, and work every day to shape the future of technology. Learn more at www.TI.com.

