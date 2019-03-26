Texas Instruments to webcast its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders

DALLAS, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) will hold its annual meeting of stockholders on Thursday, April 25, at 8:30 a.m. Central time in Dallas. The audio webcast of the meeting can be heard live through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ti.com/ir. An archived copy of the webcast will be available shortly after the end of the meeting.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog ICs and embedded processors. By employing the world's brightest minds, TI creates innovations that shape the future of technology. TI is helping approximately 100,000 customers transform the future, today. Learn more at www.ti.com.

