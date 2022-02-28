Texas is the Best State to Raise a Family in 2022, According to this Nationwide Study

OAK PARK, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. City Data and personalized advice on where to move, today unveils the 2022 Report, Top 100: Best Cities to Raise a Family in the South.

Dwellics analyzed data on over 20,000 Southern cities in Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia to compile the report, with a focus on the quality of education, community, climate comfort, infrastructure, safety, and finance.

Texas scores high marks in the report, placing five cities in the top twenty nationally and twelve on the list overall. While The Lone Star State's largest and most populous cities did not make the cut, the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas overall are heavily represented by their suburbs and exurbs in Texas' top cities. The best Texas cities to raise a family:

Lucas, Texas (#2)

(#2) Sugar Land, Texas (#4)

(#4) Frisco, Texas (#7)

(#7) The Woodlands, Texas (#16)

(#16) Flower Mound, Texas (#19)

This reflects a pattern seen overall in the migration of U.S. workers out of large cities. According to a report released by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, America's shift to remote work will drive a significant increase in migration out of major cities, with almost 55% of the people seeking relocation planning to move more than two hours away from their current location. As more parents and families are finding, being untethered means being able to relocate to seek out the best for their families, including searching for the type of family-friendly communities with exceptional amenities abundant in Texas.

