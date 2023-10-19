Texas Jewelry Scion Nick Boulle to Drive in the 2023 Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas

deBoulle Diamond and Jewelry

19 Oct, 2023, 12:58 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Boulle, noted race car driver and President of de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry, which has stores in Dallas & Houston, will race during the 2023 Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas in the final rounds of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

Competing in the Pro Class with the MDK Motorsports Team in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America, Boulle will be driving in car No. 3 for the double-header race weekend that acts as a supporting act for Sunday's Formula One Grand Prix & Saturday's F1 Sprint Race. There will be a practice held on Friday, October 20, at 9:20 a.m. followed by a qualifying session on Saturday, October 21, at 8:30 in the morning. Boulle will take the green flag for race one on Saturday at 2:10 p.m. and his second race will be on Sunday, October 22, at 10:50 a.m directly before the United States Grand Prix.

The entire Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix will be televised online at www.f1.tv and on the F1 TV app as well as on porschecarreracup.us.

For more about de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry, explore www.deboulle.com. For more about Nick Boulle — back story, stats, videos and more — explore www.nickboulle.com. Follow him on Instagram, Facebook at @nickboulle.

About de Boulle Motorsports / de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry
de Boulle Motorsports is a living and moving illustration of the passion for excellence that de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry has for both jewelry and timepieces. With Nick Boulle at the helm, the team has competed in races across the United States and Europe, specializing in endurance racing at speeds of 200 miles per hour. In 2017, de Boulle won the Rolex 24 at Daytona. de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry was established in 1983 by Denis and Karen Boulle. Over the years, they have assembled an unrivaled collection of diamonds, fine jewelry and timepieces unsurpassed in their elegance and depth in selection. de Boulle has served thousands of discerning customers and built a reputation as one of the pre-eminent independently owned jewelers in the United States with locations in Dallas and Houston. For more information, visit deBoulle.com.

SOURCE deBoulle Diamond and Jewelry

