Texas Lawyer Highlights Blizzard Greenberg's Hotel Sexual Assault Practice

HOUSTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Lawyer has named trial boutique Blizzard Greenberg, PLLC, to its inaugural "Watch List," which recognizes the accomplishments of law firms that the publication says "should be on everybody's radar."

Blizzard Greenberg earned its selection for launching a new practice area in hotel sexual assault.

The newfound focus comes on the heels of a $44 million jury verdict against Hilton Management LLC after hotel personnel placed a vulnerable guest in the wrong room, leading to her sexual assault. While it is the responsibility of the hotel to provide a safe experience for travelers, Blizzard Greenberg attorneys have developed a national reputation for handling cases in which hotels have failed to maintain minimum safety standards and enforce established security measures that would have prevented sexual assaults, attempted sexual assaults and unlawful entry into travelers' rooms.

Name partners Ed Blizzard and Anna Greenberg have documented that some hotel management companies fail to properly train hotel staff or screen employees for criminal history. In some instances, hotel staff members have provided room keys to strangers who claim to know women staying in a hotel room without verifying their identities.

Among the firm's results is a $950,000 settlement on behalf of a woman who narrowly escaped an assault in her hotel room by a man she met at a nearby bar. The firm is also handling a case against a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on behalf of a University of Texas student who was sexually assaulted in her room after hotel staff failed to deactivate her lost room key, which was picked up by the attacker. That case is set for trial in January 2024 in Travis County.

The renowned team at Blizzard Greenberg has taken its efforts a step further by publishing helpful resources for victims and consumers, such as a hotel safety checklist with steps on what to do after an assault.

The 2023 edition of Texas Lawyer's "Watch List" highlights Texas firms in a range of areas, such as new practice areas launched, diversity, innovation, firm growth and others.

Click here to view the full issue.

About Blizzard Greenberg, PLLC

Blizzard Greenberg, PLLC, is an award-winning national trial firm with more than 40 years of experience handling complex legal issues involving pharmaceutical and personal injury cases. For more information, visit www.blizzardlaw.com.

