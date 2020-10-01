Texas Lawyer's Best Of 2020 Honors Houston's PMR Law as Best Personal Injury Firm

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke Law (PMR Law) has earned back-to-back honors from Texas Lawyer magazine, earning a place in the publication's Best Of 2020 listing as Houston's best personal injury law firm, while firm co-founder Tej Paranjpe is featured as a Texas Trailblazer.

In the last year, the firm has secured significant settlements and resolutions for a range of clients, including the parents and children of a 28-year-old man involved in a car accident, who died after paramedics improperly intubated him in the stomach instead of the lungs.

In addition, PMR Law is representing nearly 1,000 plaintiffs in a lawsuit against six defendants – including CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC and Enterprise Products Holdings, LLC – for failing to properly construct a pipeline behind homes in Channelview, Texas, resulting in flooding, structural damage and a decrease in home values. The firm's case started with fewer than 100 homeowners. The firm is working on a similar case in San Jacinto, Texas.

While the Best Of 2020 honor recognizes the entire PMR trial team, Mr. Paranjpe is singled out among Texas Lawyer's 2020 Texas Trailblazers, an elite list of practitioners whose contributions to the practice, policy and technological advancement of their profession have made a significant impact.

Mr. Paranjpe has handled more than 100 jury trials to verdict in a 10-year legal career. He is lead counsel on the Houston-area pipeline litigation and has been instrumental in building a respected trial team at PMR Law that represents approximately 400 current and active cases.

PMR Law and its attorneys have earned numerous additional legal honors, including Texas Lawyer's Litigation Department of the Year for products liability and mass torts, Best Lawyers in America "Ones to Watch," Texas Super Lawyers and Texas Super Lawyers/Rising Stars.

PMR Law is driven by compassion and focused on results. The firm has helped hundreds of clients receive the compensation they deserve in personal injury litigation and business disputes. PMR Law's priority is to provide personalized attention, professionalism, and tireless representation. Visit: https://pandmllp.com/.

