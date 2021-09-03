Texas Lawyer's 'Best of 2021' Edition Honors Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) has earned top honors in Texas Lawyer's "Best of 2021" edition as the best Family Law firm in North Texas.

ONDA earned the No. 1 ranking based on votes by readers of Texas Lawyer newspaper.

"We strive for the best outcomes for our clients facing family law disputes," said ONDA partner Brad LaMorgese. "We are honored when others recognize that we put our clients first."

In addition to the Texas Lawyer recognition, the firm has earned some of the legal industry's highest honors. That includes the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes name partners Richard Orsinger, Keith Nelson, Scott Downing and Jeff Anderson for their Family Law work. Mr. Orsinger for his Appellate practice, and Mr. Anderson for his work in Family Law Arbitration.

Firm partners William M. Reppeto III, Brad M. LaMorgese, Amber Liddell Alwais, Paula A. Bennett, Lon M. Loveless, Paul Hewett, Holly Rampy Baird and R. Porter Corrigan also earned 2022 Best Lawyers recognition for representing individuals in Family Law. Mr. LaMorgese received additional honors for his Appellate practice, and Ms. Bennett for her work with clients in Family Law Mediation.

In addition to the individual recognition, ONDA has been singled out in the U.S. News/Best Lawyers – Best Law Firms listing.

ONDA also solidified its national reputation with more Top 100 Texas Super Lawyers honorees than any other law firm for the third consecutive year last year.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for more than 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and each is a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

