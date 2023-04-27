Texas Lender Goes Above and Beyond to Make Homeownership a Reality for Immigrant Borrower

HOUSTON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brenda, an aspiring homeowner, tried to purchase a house for the almost a decade. However, her husband's lack of documents as an immigrant caused several setbacks in their journey. A valid ID is required for the non-purchasing spouse, causing the couple to back out of deals in the past.

But thanks to the efforts of a dedicated lender, Jenny Orozco with AmCap Home Loans, Brenda and her husband's dream of homeownership finally came true. The lender, who is passionate about helping the Hispanic community, went above and beyond to assist the couple in obtaining the necessary documentation.

The lender sought help from a friend who works at the Mexican embassy to guide Brenda's husband in obtaining a passport. Despite the husband's fear, Orozco reassured him and made sure that the process was smooth and successful.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of Orozco, Brenda and her husband finally closed on their dream home in just a short 15-day transaction. This achievement is even more remarkable as there were no realtors involved in the transaction.

"This is a heartwarming example of how individuals in the community can come together to help others achieve their dreams," Orozco said. "I'm honored to have been able to assist Brenda and her husband in their journey to homeownership, and I hope to inspire others to do the same."

The lender's commitment to serving the Hispanic community and going above and beyond for clients exemplifies the values of the industry. This story serves as a reminder of the importance of inclusivity and support in the journey towards homeownership.

About AmCap

Whether you dream of buying your first home, refinancing your current mortgage or consolidating debt, our highly experienced team of mortgage professionals will work with you to find the best loan program to fit your budget and your needs. Since 2008, AmCap home loans and refinance experts have provided a streamlined mortgage loan process that alleviates the stress of buying a home. AmCap is licensed in more than 40 states. AmCap has been a Houston Chronicle top workplace for 12 years in a row. Interest applicants should seek further information at amcaprecruiting.com. Borrower interested in pre-qualifying for a home with Jenny can visit https://myamcap.com/jenny-orozco/.

