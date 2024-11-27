Texas Longhorn QB Quinn Ewers' Partners with Victory Snacks to Launch QB1 Ham Jerky

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Snacks , a leader in developing premium snacks and beverages, is thrilled to announce an exciting Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Texas Longhorns Quarterback Quinn Ewers, the dynamic quarterback known for his precision on the field leading one of the best offenses in the country. Together they are launching Quinn Ewers' QB1 Ham Jerky , The Best D*mn Jerky in Texas, featuring a triple threat of flavorful ham jerky - Tropical , Smokin' , and Texas Heat . Each unique flavor of the high protein, organic ham meat jerky gives snackers a fantastic mix of sweet, smoky, and spicy that they can enjoy from their couch on gameday or on-the-go.

QB1 Jerky can be ordered online today at www.qb1jerky.com and will be available in retail locations throughout the Lonestar State soon.

Quinn's Longhorns are currently sitting atop the SEC standings and have a massive game at rival Texas A&M this weekend. The groundbreaking collaboration with QB1 Ham Jerky is a nod to Quinn's iconic nickname, "QB1" and is the first NIL partnership that lands a college football player with his own line of meat snacks.

"I'm pumped to work with Victory Snacks to launch QB1 Jerky. It's awesome to have a product that's not only delicious but also has the protein packed energy and nutrition it takes for an athlete like me to perform. I can't wait for 'Hook 'em Horns' faithful to try my favorite Texas Heat flavor," said Quinn Ewers, Texas Longhorns QB1.

The launch of QB1 Ham Jerky marks Victory Snacks' first athlete-collaboration product and underscores the brand's commitment to innovating for sports nutrition enthusiasts. The ham jerky is keto-friendly, non-GMO, organic, and gluten-free, packed with protein, and made with the finest herbs, spices, and flavors.

Victory Snacks' product lines feature a diverse range of snacks and beverages, including jerky, nuts, gummies, trail mix, sports drinks, hard seltzers, beer and canned cocktails all thoughtfully crafted to provide the perfect balance of taste and nutrition.

Victory Snacks partners with college NIL Collectives and sports programs to help student-athletes maintain their health and performance while promoting their unique brands. The customizable packaging and branding options empower universities, colleges, and athletes to showcase their identity, foster a sense of community and drive incremental revenue for their programs.

A percentage of the proceeds from every bag of QB1 Jerky sold will be distributed to University of Texas athletes across various teams, helping them succeed in competition and the classroom. In addition to contributing to supporting their favorite teams, QB1 Jerky purchasers will be eligible to win monthly giveaways of unique University of Texas sports-related prizes, including gameday tickets, autographed gear, and more.

For more information about QB1 Jerky or Victory Snacks , visit qb1jerky.com or follow us on social media @QB1Jerky.

About Victory Snacks

At Victory Snacks, we understand the unique nutritional needs of athletes and the active set, as well as the importance of convenient, delicious options that can be enjoyed on the go. Our product line features a diverse range of snacks and beverages, all thoughtfully crafted to provide the perfect balance of taste and nutrition. Our customizable packaging and branding options allow colleges to showcase their identity and messages, fostering a sense of community and support. Driven by a commitment to excellence and innovation, Victory Snacks leverages premium ingredients and sustainable practices, ensuring that every bite not only tastes good but is also good for you and the environment. Join us in making every victory count, one snack at a time!

About Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers is a third-year starting Quarterback for the University of Texas Longhorns. Ewers was the consensus #1High School Football recruit in 2022. He was the Big 12 Championship MVP in 2023 and led the University of Texas to the College Football Championship in January 2024. Born in Texas, Ewers attend and played for the nationally recognized Southlake Carroll Dragons. Instagram: @quinn_ewers.

