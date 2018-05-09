Texas Manufacturer recycles water as part of green initiatives

"Chemical etching requires water, and the industry hasn't always been good stewards of that resource," President and CEO Dale Crownover said. "I'm really embarrassed to say, but we did a lot of that," Crownover said. "I was the one that got in all the trouble."

In the past, Texas Nameplate was cited often — sometimes monthly — for water discharge violations. Dallas officials even threatened to cut off the company's water. "That's the 2-by-4 that hit me over the head," Crownover said. He started taking his environmental responsibility more seriously. The more he learned, the more he wanted to change the way Texas Nameplate had been doing business.

Today, the company sets the industry standard for water management. Water is pumped through a clarifier, cleaned again and used in the rinsing step of the chemical etching process. The company is scheduled to be a "Zero Discharger" soon.

"Water is really a commodity that many people take for granted," Administrative Manager Dan Crownover said. "We're so dependent on water for everyday usage, personally and at work, that we all need to do our part to really watch our water usage, to see how we can recycle it, to see how we can reuse it."

Texas Nameplate Co. has been serving customers in energy, transportation, marine, military, manufacturing and other sectors for more than 70 years. Their plates can be found in the Arctic, the Antarctic and nearly every environment in between.

