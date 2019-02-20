Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Construction Worker with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer in Texas To Call for On the Spot Access to Attorney Erik Karst to Discuss the Compensation Process

HOUSTON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a construction worker, an electrician, mechanic, plumber, insulator or welder who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Texas to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 so they can try to explain why it is incredibly vital to retain the services of some of the nation's most skilled and capable attorneys. The group has endorsed the Texas based law firm of Karst von Oiste for their expertise when it comes to assisting their clients get the best possible financial compensation results if they have been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer.

Texas-Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center offers on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of Karst von Oiste because he typically can answer the questions of a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in a very specific way-especially about how the financial compensation claims process works. The group feels direct access to famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst is a much better deal than a generic book about mesothelioma as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. http://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are an advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Texas and our number one priority is seeing to it that a person like this in Texas receives the best possible financial compensation, as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. To make certain the 'best compensation happens' for a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer happens we offer direct access to famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable legal colleagues at Karst von Oiste." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Vital Compensation Tip for a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Texas from the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center: Rather than hiring an attorney who is looking for a quick settlement-hire a law firm willing to put in the maximum effort to get the best possible compensation outcome for their client and please call us at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to get the job done right." http://Texas. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas, the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim and their families get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

MD Anderson Cancer Center: Houston, Texas : https://www.mdanderson.org/. The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic in Houston might be one the best cancer clinic's in the world.

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Waco, Arlington, etc. http://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, because Texas is one of the nation's largest energy producing states mesothelioma does happen to very good people in Texas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

