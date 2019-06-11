Texas Mutual awards $1.1M in annual safety education grants to 11 Texas colleges

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Mutual Insurance Company is awarding $1.1 million in grants to 11 colleges across Texas to fund workplace safety courses for employers, workers and the general public. Texas Mutual—the state's leading provider of workers' compensation insurance—began its commitment to supporting safety education at state colleges 20 years ago.

Since 1999, Texas Mutual has awarded $7.7 million in safety education grants, and more than 30,000 students have attended free safety institutes offered at various colleges.

"Over the past few years, we've seen the great benefit of offering workplace safety courses to area employees—making the Beaumont workforce safer," said Angela Clark, coordinator of continuing education at Lamar Institute of Technology. "We are grateful for the continued support of Texas Mutual, which helps us offer these valuable resources to local workers."

These Texas Mutual grants support risk management programs at Amarillo College, Angelina College in Lufkin, College of the Mainland in Texas City, Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, El Paso Community College, Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont, Lee College in Baytown, Midland College, Kilgore College and Texarkana College. This year is the first year Texas Mutual awarded a grant to Odessa College to establish a risk management program.

Courses at these safety institutes include general topics, such as driver safety, ergonomic safety and OSHA standards, as well as courses tailored to the dominant industries in each college's region.

"For 20 years we've partnered with Texas community colleges to ensure tens of thousands of workers get the education they need to work safely," said Eric Bourquin, vice president of safety services at Texas Mutual. "We are happy to continue our support to these colleges, so safety programs can be available to their communities and available to employees across the state. These safety courses, along with many other company initiatives, demonstrate our commitment to creating a stronger, safer Texas."

For more information about Texas Mutual's many safety initiatives, visit texasmutual.com.

About Texas Mutual Insurance Company

Austin-based Texas Mutual Insurance Company, a policyholder-owned company, is the state's leading provider of workers' compensation insurance. Texas Mutual provides coverage to 43 percent of the market, representing 70,000 companies, many of which are small businesses. Since 1991, the company has provided a stable, competitively priced source of workers' comp insurance for Texas employers. Helping employers prevent workplace accidents is an important part of Texas Mutual's mission.

