Texas Mutual awards $1M in annual safety education grants to 10 Texas colleges

These grants support risk management programs at Amarillo College, Angelina College in Lufkin, College of the Mainland in Texas City, Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, El Paso Community College, Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont, Lee College in Baytown, Midland College, Kilgore College and Texarkana College.

"The support we receive from Texas Mutual allows us to provide much-needed safety training to our local employers and employees," Brandon Washington, dean of workforce and community & business education at Texarkana College, said. "Safety education is an important part of workplace training, and we're proud to be a part of the solution in addressing workplace hazards as we all work toward creating safer workplaces."

Courses at these safety institutes include general topics, such as driver safety, ergonomic safety and OSHA standards, as well as courses tailored to the dominant industries in each college's region.

"Workplace safety education has always been and will continue to be a sound investment," Eric Bourquin, vice president of safety services at Texas Mutual, said. "We are happy to partner with Texas community colleges to make safety programs available to their communities and available to employees across Texas. These grants and the other safety programs from Texas Mutual demonstrate our commitment to ensuring millions of workers get the education they need to work safely."

For more information about Texas Mutual's many safety initiatives, visit texasmutual.com.

About Texas Mutual Insurance Company

Austin-based Texas Mutual Insurance Company, a policyholder-owned company, is the state's leading provider of workers' compensation insurance. Texas Mutual provides coverage to 43 percent of the market, representing 70,000 companies, many of which are small businesses. Since 1991, the company has provided a stable, competitively priced source of workers' comp insurance for Texas employers. Helping employers prevent workplace accidents is an important part of Texas Mutual's mission.

Media Contacts:

Levente McCrary or Christina Ibarra

lmccrary@echristianpr.com or cibarra@echristianpr.com

Elizabeth Christian Public Relations

(512) 472-9599

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-mutual-awards-1m-in-annual-safety-education-grants-to-10-texas-colleges-300643821.html

SOURCE Texas Mutual Insurance Company

Related Links

http://www.texasmutual.com

