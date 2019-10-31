Texas Nonprofit, the LifeSavers Foundation, Welcomes Former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy as Keynote Speaker at Fall Fundraising Event

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The LifeSavers Foundation welcomes former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy as the keynote speaker for their Fall event on Nov. 3, 2019, hosted by Mark Davis of 660AM The Answer. Mr. Gowdy announced his retirement from politics in January of 2018 after serving four terms as South Carolina Congressional Representative. He's since returned to South Carolina to practice law, teach, and speak passionately on issues related to law and justice.

Child and mother going into The Doctor Spot for sports physical.

The event will help raise funds to support The Doctor Spot, a mobile medical mission, helping provide medical care to some of the most underserved areas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

This is sure to be an informative and inspirational evening with Trey Gowdy.

LOCATION

Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel

15201 Dallas Parkway, Addison, TX 75001

6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m., Nov. 3, 2019

For more information, contact Barbara Boren, barbara@lifesaversfoundation.org

www.lifesaversfoundation.org

