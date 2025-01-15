Texas Officers Sue Sig Sauer, Inc. Over Defective P320 Discharges

Attorney Jeff Bagnell of Connecticut is counsel for the wounded officers

CONCORD, N.H., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Texas officers, severely injured by Sig Sauer P320s, have filed a lawsuit against the gunmaker in U.S. District Court in New Hampshire. The suit comes after a federal judge found in 2022 that a P320 discharged while in a holster and $2.35 and $11 million jury verdicts in other P320 cases in 2024.

Handling the case with Mr. Bagnell are Attorney Benjamin King of New Hampshire and John Madigan of Connecticut. Bagnell has been advocating on behalf of many victims of the P320 since 2017.

Both officers suffered grave injuries. Officer Currington, hit in an artery, nearly bled to death at the scene. Officer Gally, also severely wounded, routinely carried his weapon around schoolchildren as a School Resource Officer.

"Like so many others, Officers Currington and Gally suffered terrible and nearly life-ending injuries that should never have happened. The number of reported un-commanded discharges of the P320 now extends across nearly every state and territory in the United States. This wide geographic distribution demonstrates by itself that there is a serious problem.

"Instead of initiating a recall, Sig faults an array of external factors such as the type of holster or 'foreign objects' for fully pulling the trigger. We don't believe that is credible when it happens again and again around the country. With three million P320s in circulation, our clients bring this action not merely to redress their own injuries but to prevent others.

The officers' police departments investigated the discharge incidents. Both officers were cleared. One department release stated that the officer was not manipulating the weapon "in any way" when it "discharged inside the holster."

Mr. Bagnell is a graduate of Boston College Law School. In September 2022, a federal judge found that his client's P320 fired without a trigger pull after a full trial on the merits.

