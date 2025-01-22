Texas One Fund Expands Partnership with Passes to Bring Candid Looks at Athletes and Insider Content

Fans can look forward to a brand-new podcast series giving rare glimpses at athletes like Arch Manning, post-game breakdowns by athletes, exclusive merchandise, and plenty more

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas One Fund, in partnership with Passes, is taking fan engagement to the next level by further expanding their collaboration, offering exclusive access to student-athletes, behind-the-scenes content, unique experiences, and merchandise. This partnership is designed to elevate Texas Longhorns' athletes and connect them directly with their fans in ways never before possible.

In this exclusive collaboration with Passes, Texas One Fund announces a brand-new podcast series, "Wheelin' & Dealin," hosted by Texas One Fund President, Patrick "Wheels" Smith. The most recent episode features a rare, candid interview with Arch Manning, CJ Baxter, and Deandre Moore Jr. These emerging stars open up about everything, from the best states for high school football to which sport they'd pursue professionally, had they not chosen football. Deandre and CJ agreed on the same sport, but Arch had a rather unique answer. Arch Manning's participation in the series offers fans a rare glimpse into the personal side of the highly-anticipated quarterback, coming off Texas' impressive first season in the SEC. The full length interview is only available to subscribers of the Texas One Fund "Forty Acres" membership on Passes. Fans can use code "TEXASONE" for a 10-day free trial of the membership to watch this podcast, all other Wheelin' & Dealin episodes, and additional exclusive athlete content.

"Passes is a game-changer for us," said "Wheels". "It allows student-athletes to truly express themselves, build their brands, and form deeper connections with their supporters while providing a revenue stream that supports them both on and off the field."

The partnership is set to introduce a series of fan-centric programs and exclusive content, further strengthening the relationship between Texas student-athletes and their supporters:

Coaching and Mentorship Programs Ace Whitehead (Baseball) and Emma Halter (Volleyball) are leading new coaching and mentorship initiatives, providing high school athletes with invaluable tips on NCAA recruitment, college visits, and getting their game ready for the next level.

Exclusive Merchandise Lines and Content CJ Baxter (Football) is kicking off a gaming live streaming series where fans get the opportunity to play with him. Athletes like Rori Harmon (Basketball), Jalin Flores (Baseball), and Ace Whitehead have launched custom merchandise collections available exclusively on Passes. Rori Harmon has also kicked off a post-game live stream series where she shares her thoughts on games. Laila Phelia (Basketball) started a beauty series, sharing their favorite makeup routines with fans.



Looking ahead, the Texas One Fund and Passes will continue to roll out additional exciting and unique initiatives, including more "Wheelin' & Dealin" episodes with Texas student-athletes and coaches, as well as exclusive Q&A sessions and behind-the-scenes content that brings fans closer to the action.

This partnership continues to represent a new and never-before-seen era for fan-athlete interaction, providing an innovative platform where Texas student-athletes can monetize their content, all while sharing their passions and experiences with fans in a way that was previously unavailable.

ABOUT PASSES

Passes is a leading content creator platform that helps creators diversify their revenue streams, scale their businesses, and connect with fans on a deeper level. Through personalized 1-on-1 calls to engaging live streams, Passes provides creators with the tools and support they need to monetize their personal brands.

For more information on the Texas One Fund, including the "Wheelin' & Dealin" podcast, visit Passes' Texas One Fund Page at https://www.passes.com/texasonefund

