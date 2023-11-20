Texas PACE Authority in Texas Named 2023 Outstanding Nonprofit at the Texas Energy Summit, Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the Texas Energy Summit recognizes leading efforts to improve the building and development impact on clean air and environmental quality in Texas, and named Texas PACE as the 2023 Outstanding Nonprofit in recognition of their extraordinary work.

"There is now $465 million invested in TX-PACE financed energy and water efficiency and renewable energy projects completed all across this state from El Paso County to Jefferson County and from Cameron County to Amarillo," noted Doug Lewin, Director of the Texas Energy Summit, in presenting the award to Texas PACE Authority.

"And we're on a hockey stick trajectory…and the trendlines are all pointing up for more energy savings, more economic development, more jobs created, and emissions reduced. Texas PACE Authority helped 93 different local governments adopt TX-PACE programs using a standardized structure to allow the program to scale," Lewin stated.

"Businesses and nonprofits access competitive long-term private capital to lower operating costs and free up natural resources for Texas' continued growth at no cost to taxpayers," said Charlene Heydinger, president of TPA. "Texas PACE Authority has proven the concept of a high quality, transparent, mandate-free, private financing mechanism for energy and water efficiency and onsite generation investment in Texas."

"We are deeply honored by this recognition of our decade-long public service commitment and the opportunity to work with hundreds of stakeholders who share our vision," Heydinger commented.

About Texas PACE Authority (TPA)

TPA, created in 2015 as the state's only nonprofit PACE program, exclusively administers uniform PACE program administration for Texas counties and cities. TPA's capable team of policy, legal, technical, sustainability, and operations experts have a combined 69 years of governmental service at the local, state, and federal levels. TPA offers unmatched PACE program support, including online service provider training, materials in English and Spanish, and works with all eligible lenders to serve all businesses and nonprofits throughout the state.

About the Texas Energy Summit

The Texas Energy Summit, hosted by the Texas A&M Energy Systems Laboratory (ESL), is now in its 20th year, focusing on the Texas Emissions Reduction Plan. The Summit provides attendees the opportunity to network and engage with industry experts, state and local policymakers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers, facility and energy managers, utility and energy service experts, and more in conversation about cleaner air, a better built environment, and the Texas economy.

