Texas Pain Experts to Open New Pain Management Practice in Live Oak, Texas

LIVE OAK, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Pain Experts is excited to announce the opening of their newest location in Live Oak, Texas at Gateway Plaza. This new location will open on February 27, 2023.

Dr. Hoch will see patients on Mondays between 8am and 4:30pm. The plan is to expand to every other Wednesday in March where Dr. Lautenschlager will join Dr. Hoch.

"We are excited to be moving into this new area, and with the addition of our office opening up, we will be able to provide more options on choosing a pain management physician to support their needs. I have predicated my practice, for the last 20 years, on 'what would I do for my parents' and I believe every patient deserves to have that experience when being treated by a physician," says Dr. Raul Martinez about the new practice location.

Texas Pain Experts is a group of highly-trained physicians who are American board-certified Anesthesiologists with specialty certifications in pain management. Our providers have a combined 45 years of experience. This experience allows for an expert understanding of advanced techniques and compassion for patients. Texas Pain Experts has helped thousands of men and women living with chronic pain and can provide the best treatment no matter the situation.

Visit our new practice at: Gateway Plaza, 7525 North Loop 1604 East, Suite 128, Live Oak, TX 78148

Media Contact:

Anna Baumann

210-441-4333

[email protected]

SOURCE Texas Pain Experts