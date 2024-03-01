Texas Panhandle Wildfires: U-Haul Offering 30 Days Free Storage

AMARILLO, Texas, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents impacted by the wildfires across the Texas panhandle.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire started on Monday and has burned more than 1 million acres. It's the largest in the state's history, leading to numerous evacuations.

Having access to secure self-storage rooms and portable storage containers is always beneficial to communities affected by natural disasters.

"One of the worst things that can happen is people being told to leave their property because of an unpredictable wildfire," stated Rusty Freeze, U-Haul Company of West Texas president. "Much of the affected area is rural cattle country, so having access to our mobile U-Box storage is a must. Offering one month of free storage options is the least we can do to help our neighbors during this difficult time."

The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new storage rentals and is based on availability. People seeking more information or needing to arrange free self-storage should contact their nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Amarillo

2100 SW 6th Ave.

Amarillo, TX 79106

(806) 373-4488

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Amarillo

5316 Canyon Drive

Amarillo, TX 79109

(806) 353-7421

With 257 cubic feet of space and one-ton capacity, U-Box containers can be delivered and picked up at your door; packed on your timeframe; and stored in a secure warehouse until you are ready to retrieve your belongings. U-Box containers can be shipped almost anywhere in the world and stored for as long as you need.

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

