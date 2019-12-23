Texas Pastor Reveals What the Holy Scriptures Really Say about Christmas in Latest Post

"The world has been tricked into celebrating Christmas. The Scriptures condemn the practice of this very day, as it clearly says in Jeremiah 10 (properly spelled Yeremyah). Read this for yourself or get our free booklet that explains it all," Yisrayl says.

Yisrayl says the time of deception is coming to an end. He adds what the Prophecy is and when this will take place. He exposes the evil players behind the grand scheme and says they will have to answer for their evil doings. Yisrayl adds that everything he teaches is backed and proven by the Holy Scriptures and every word is able to be cross-referenced by the reader.

"It's time that you look into these traditions that are blindly celebrated. Look at their dark history; look at how they have been able to creep into society. It's evil, and I'm going to prove it to you," Yisrayl comments.

The post entitled Christmas In time For Christmas, I Hope is 8-pages and is posted on his blog.

To read this post, go to http://yahwehsbranch.com .

