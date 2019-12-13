Texas Pastor States World Would Greatly Improve If All People Were Taught to Seek Yahweh First in Latest Post

"With a religion on every street corner these days, it's important to understand how to know what truth is. This is where knowing the Sacred Scriptures really pays off. You cannot 'just believe.' The people, including today's leaders, need sound judgments; I'll show you where to find them," Yisrayl promises.

Yisrayl writes a 15-page tell all with scriptural references and expounds on each point. Yisrayl adds that it is important to not just read the material, but truly study with an intent to learn and understand.

"There's a lot of distractions in this time period, so it is more important than ever to keep your focus and be determined to study to show yourself approved as the Scriptures say," Yisrayl adds.

The post has been added to Yisrayl's blog which includes years worth of other articles to increase scriptural learning at no cost to the reader.

To read this post, go to http://yahwehsbranch.com .

About Us

The House of Yahweh, fully recognized in 1983 as a non-profit organization in the United States of America, continues to this present day to fulfill its commissioned work of preaching and publishing the True Message of Salvation.

The House of Yahweh has correctly restored the Heavenly Father's Name and the Savior's True Name in the translation named in Scripture as The Book of Yahweh.

SOURCE The House of Yahweh

Related Links

http://www.yahweh.com

