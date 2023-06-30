TEXAS PEPSI DRIVERS VOTE TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Teamsters Local 988

30 Jun, 2023, 11:12 ET

Workers Overcome Anti-Union Effort by Employer

HOUSTON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 86 drivers at Pepsi Bottling Group LLC have voted to join Teamsters Local 988.

"This is a perfect example of our union successfully organizing in core industries from coast to coast," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Workers everywhere are rising up and fighting back because it's a new day for the American labor movement."

"The formation of this union shows Pepsi that its drivers are organized and unafraid to exercise their rights," said Robert Mele, President of Local 988. "Our fight now turns to winning fair pay and better health care in contract negotiations."

"I applaud the grit and solidarity shown by these drivers," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "It's fights like these that show what can be achieved when workers come together."

"This has been a long time coming," said Johnny Matamoros, a seven-year driver who served on the organizing committee. "Pepsi has been trying to prevent us from forming our union for over a year now, but today we showed them that with solidarity comes with power."

Chartered in 1967, Teamsters Local 988 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Houston and the surrounding communities. For more information, visit Teamster988.org/.

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 988

