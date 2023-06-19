Texas Personal Care Alliance Welcomes State Investment in Community Care Attendants

AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024-25 state budget signed into law this week by Gov. Greg Abbott includes the largest investment in nearly two decades in the Community Care program, which provides home-based care for 50,000 older Texans and those with disabilities.

The nearly $2 billion commitment in House Bill 1 will help increase wages for dedicated Community Care Attendants, with base wages rising for the first time in 16 years from about $8.11 to $10.60 an hour. Providers who participate in the state's rate enhancement program will be able to pay an even higher wage than the base wage. This will help retain and recruit the direct care workforce and reduce the 40% yearly Attendant turnover in the program.

Just as important, the two-year state budget lays the groundwork for potentially higher wages in the future by requiring a rate enhancement study before the Legislature returns in 2025. That study will inform lawmakers' decisions about the Medicaid-funded program during and beyond the next legislative session.

"We thank state leaders and budget writers for recognizing our Attendants' deep value to their clients, communities, and the state," said Stacey Smith of the Texas Personal Care Alliance and Vice President of Public Affairs at AccentCare. "This investment gives them a clearer path to stay in the jobs they love, strengthen their communities — and empower thousands of Texans to continue living with dignity in their homes instead of moving into nursing homes."

Through the Community Care program, Attendants help Texans in need with daily activities such as bathing, cooking, and housekeeping and often become the most important people in their clients' lives. Without these caregivers, many of these mostly low-income Texans would need to leave their homes and live in nursing homes, decreasing their quality of life and increasing the financial burden on the state.

Medicaid-funded nursing homes cost the state about three times more than at-home services: $4,400 a month versus about $1,500.

Facing stagnant wages and historically high inflation, about 40% of Texas's Community Care Attendants have been leaving each year for better-paying jobs in sectors like retail, fast food, or warehouses, where they can earn $20 per hour.

The state's increased investment will finally help stem that tide — and is drawing support from Attendants, their clients, and home care agencies.

"My family-owned business' mission is to provide care to Texas' aging population so they can live comfortably and safely at home. Without proper funding, many agencies like mine just can't offer these crucial services to the most at-risk members of our communities," said John David Ball, CEO of Richardson-based Outreach Health, a five-decade-old company employing 5,000 people with a presence in each of the state's 254 counties.

"I thank the Legislature for recognizing the state's moral and economic obligation to provide a livable wage to our hardworking and compassionate Community Attendants."

The 2024-25 two-year state budget will take effect on Sept. 1, 2023.

"I will be able to pay off some of my bills and have more money for gas and groceries," said Paula, a Community Care Attendant in Victoria.

"It would give my caregiver more money — and she would get paid what she's worth," added Charles, a client who also lives in Victoria. "It would give my caregiver more incentive to stay with the company and bring new caregivers and clients in."

The Texas Personal Care Alliance represents providers and caregivers at the state's largest community care agencies. During the interim between legislative sessions, it will work on further educating the Legislature on the need for additional investments in rate enhancement and support services so the Community Care program is sustainable in the long term.

SOURCE Texas Personal Care Alliance