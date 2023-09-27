Texas' Plains State Bank grows client offerings with Raymond James wealth management program

News provided by

Plains State Bank

27 Sep, 2023, 10:32 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plains State Bank expands its portfolio of client services with a new wealth management program, offering clients access to the investment and wealth management services of Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.

"This new relationship allows us to further broaden and deepen our existing relationships with our clients," said Lori Hilman, PSB president and chief operating officer. "Our decision to align with Raymond James was driven by the firm's profound experience and deep understanding of the banking landscape, from its inherent 'service' culture to its integrated investment platform."

The Texas-based bank's wealth management program will operate as Core+ Financial Strategies, which was recently acquired by Plains State Bank.

"It gives me great satisfaction to extend a warm welcome to Plains State Bank and the talented wealth management team at Core+ Financial Strategies," said Tim Killgoar, Raymond James senior vice president. "Our unwavering focus remains centered on delivering comprehensive support to our bank programs and a close working relationship that surpasses traditional brokerage offerings."

Since its inception in 1957, Plains State Bank has grown into one of the Houston Metro Area's largest community banks. It continues to expand its reach throughout the state, maintaining a presence in Central Texas and a branch in West Texas.

Visit the Plains State Bank website or view the press release from Raymond James for more information.

About Plains State Bank
Plains State Bank (PSB) was established in 1957 in Plains, Texas. In 2008, Plains Acquisition Corporation (PAC) was founded and acquired Plains State Bank. Following the acquisition, the bank charter and headquarters were moved to Humble, Texas. Today, Plains State Bank primarily serves the communities throughout the Greater Houston Metro Area and Yoakum County, with approximately $800 million in assets. Plains Acquisition Corporation is traded under the symbol PLQC on the OTC Pink Market.

Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, and are not insured by bank insurance, the FDIC or any other government agency, are not deposits or obligations of the bank, are not guaranteed by the bank, and are subject to risks, including the possible loss of principal. Core+ Financial Strategies and Plains State Bank are not registered broker/dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Investment Advisory Services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

About Raymond James Financial Services
Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (RJFS), member FINRA/SIPC, is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, RJFS provides a wide range of investment and wealth planning-related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both firms are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), one of the nation's premier diversified financial services companies with approximately 8,700 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.31 trillion as of July 31, 2023. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.

SOURCE Plains State Bank

Explore

