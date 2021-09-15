Texas Public Employees Association Recognizes Texas Comptroller for His Contributions During the 87th Legislative Session

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Public Employees Association (TPEA), the largest nonunion, nonpartisan association for active and retired Texas state employees, honored Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar with a resolution and award for keeping a spotlight on efforts to restore the ERS pension plan.

In addition to keeping the Texas budget balanced at a particularly difficult time for the state, Comptroller Hegar helped bring awareness to the ERS pension funding crisis and, because of his efforts, helped put state employee pensions on a path to solvency.

"Comptroller Hegar stood out this year as an outstanding leader who is dedicated to the people of Texas," said Executive Director Ann Bishop. "We are happy to recognize Comptroller Hegar for rolling up his sleeves to protect quality benefits for hundreds of thousands of essential Texas employees and retirees."

TPEA was instrumental in the creation of the ERS pension fund and health insurance for state employees and retirees. Most recently, the association lobbied the Legislature to pass SB 321, which creates a cash balance retirement plan for incoming new state employees effective September 1, 2022.

About The Texas Public Employees Association:

Founded in 1946, the Texas Public Employees Association (TPEA) is the largest association for active and retired state employees, and is focused on promoting and preserving the salaries and quality benefits enjoyed by hardworking state employees who are essential to the health and functionality of our state. For more information, visit https://www.tpea.org/ .

