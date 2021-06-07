Texas Ranch Offering Last-Minute Gift Options for Father's Day

HENRIETTA, Texas, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellborn 2R Beef in Henrietta, Texas, is suggesting shoppers skip the tie and get Dad what he really wants for Father's Day: premium Angus steaks. Father's Day falls right in the middle of grilling, smoking and outdoor cooking season, making steaks a great gift option, even for last-minute shoppers.

Wellborn 2R Beef is offering a variety of Steak Gift Packages for Dad - from marbled and juicy New York Strips to the impressive tomahawks. Their Angus beef is sustainably grazed on their Texas ranch and naturally raised, with no antibiotics or hormones. Their operation is steeped in Texas history and pride in their product. They hand-cut every steak right in the butcher shop on the ranch, ensuring quality in every cut.

While most people enjoy eating a premium steak, they won't often treat themselves, making these premium steaks an unusual, and very thoughtful gift. All gift boxes include prime steaks that have been personally chosen by their artisan butcher at the ranch, are shipped nationwide right from the ranch. They arrive in premium packaging and include a hand-written note to the recipient. Gift package options include:

Filets for Father's Day - Six of their rich and flavorful 5-6 oz. USDA Prime All-Natural Tenderloin Filet Steaks.

New York Strips and Tenderloins Mixed Steak Box - An incredible mix of beautiful steaks that's perfect for gifting the dad that really loves a great piece of meat.

Tomahawks: A Gift and a Memory - Two tomahawk steaks that make for a gorgeous presentation, whether he's enjoying it with the family or prepping it to show off to his fellow meat-loving buddies on Instagram.

Griller's Favorite - Four classic USDA Prime grade ribeye steaks. These hand-cut Prime ribeyes will surpass all expectations of how good a steak can be.

If you are looking for a Father's Day gift that will stand out to Dad, a Wellborn 2R steak on the grill is a great idea. Dad can celebrate his special day savoring a taste of Texas with their delicious ranch-raised steaks. It will be more than just a meal; it will be a memory.

About Wellborn 2R Ranch

Wellborn 2R Ranch is a traditional historic ranch in Henrietta, Texas, located two hours northwest of Dallas. Cattle have been grazing their ranges since the 1870s along with generations of families and cowboys who have tended to them. The combination of optimal cattle growing land and the accumulation of 150 years of experience allows Wellborn 2R Ranch to produce the best, most superior beef product, humanely raised and naturally grown, with transparency throughout the process. They ensure traceability from birth with a third-party verification system to offer consumers additional assurance about where their food comes from. Follow them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/W2RBeef or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/w2rbeef

Contact: [email protected] or call 940-500-2227

