Texas Realtors Announces 2022 Texas Real Estate Award Winners

Realtors and local associations honored at 2023 Winter Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Realtors honored outstanding members and local Realtors associations at this year's annual Texas Realtors Winter Meeting on Feb. 13 in Austin. The Texas Realtors Awards recognize hard work, dedication, and excellence from real estate professionals who have made a significant impact in the industry over the past year.

2022 Texas Realtors Award Winners.

"The Texas Realtors Awards celebrate the best and brightest in the real estate industry, and this year's winners are no exception," said Marcus Phipps, chairman of Texas Realtors. "These individuals and organizations have set a high bar for the industry, and we are honored to recognize their achievements and contributions to the growth and success of our communities."

Sherri Strickland of Victoria was honored with the 2022 Texas Realtors Good Neighbor Award for her outstanding contributions to creating affordable, permanent housing in the Austin community. Strickland played a crucial role in establishing Promise Pointe, a transformative residential community where in just five years, she has helped construct 14 tiny homes, laundry areas, a library, and bath buildings. Strickland's dedication to Promise Pointe is unmistakable in her efforts to secure grants, interview residents, perform bookkeeping, and lead public relations activities.

Socar Chatmon-Thomas of Austin was named Texas Realtors 2022 Educator of the Year for her exceptional work as a senior instructor. Chatmon-Thomas teaches both Graduate Realtor Institute and Texas Accredited Commercial Specialist courses, and has developed several additional courses covering commercial leasing, property management, and media training. A previous Texas Realtors Grassroots Advocate of the Year Award recipient, Chatmon-Thomas continues to share her commitment to and enthusiasm for helping real estate professionals reach new heights.

Imran Bhaidani was awarded the 2022 William C. Jennings Award for Commercial Transaction of the Year. This award celebrates a transaction that contributes to community, creativity, and application of commercial principles. Bhaidani acted as an advisor to building a financially viable development on seven acres to serve the needs of residents, creating opportunities for employment and supporting the local economy. This innovative project involved maximizing value for the buyer and minimizing risk, resulting in a mixed-use, modern concept that exemplifies the best of commercial real estate.

The Greater Texoma Association of Realtors received the 2022 Mark Lehman Governmental Affairs Achievement Award. The honor recognizes a local Realtor association that has demonstrated excellence in fundraising, grassroots involvement, and other local governmental affairs initiatives for the year.

The Texas Realtors Grassroots Advocate of the Year award was presented to Emaly Baehr of the Central Hill Country Board of Realtors. This award honors one individual from the year's full list of Texas Realtors Strike Force Award Winners who exhibits exceptional dedication to grassroots activities and programs.

The Tom D. Morton Association Executive of the Year award was presented to Ken Hogan of the Abilene Association of Realtors. Hogan was honored as an outstanding association executive who embodies excellence in service to members. Hogan is a dedicated volunteer leader in the community and a major contributor to the Texas Realtors Leadership Program and the TREPAC program, which has steadily increased in both dollars raised and overall participation. He has been instrumental in nurturing a culture of strong leadership at his association and helped to establish a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation for his organization.

Finally, Texas Realtors recognized three local associations for their cutting-edge programs and educational offerings that kept real estate agents current with legal, marketing, and industry developments. Below are this year's recipients of the Education Program of the Year awards:

Houston Association of Realtors in the legal category

Austin Board of Realtors in the series or short program category

San Antonio Board of Realtors in the series or short program category

San Antonio Board of Realtors in the innovation category

