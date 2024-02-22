Texas Realtors Announces 2023 Realtor of the Year

Realtor of the Year Mario Arriaga honored at 2024 Winter Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mario Arriaga of the Houston Association of Realtors was named the 2023 Texas Realtor of the Year at the Texas Realtors Winter Meeting. Arriaga started his real estate career in 1974 and has made invaluable contributions to the Realtor association, the real estate industry, and the greater Houston community.

"Texas Realtor of the Year is awarded to an individual who embodies unwavering dedication to our industry and the public," said Jef Conn, chairman of Texas Realtors. "In this regard, Mario is the epitome of excellence. His decades of tireless effort reflect his commitment to professional excellence and community service."

After studying electrical engineering at the University of Houston, Arriaga became an engineer at Houston Lighting & Power. During his three-year tenure there, he took an interest in real estate and practiced part time until deciding to make a career change. During his early years in real estate, Arriaga became a founding member of the National Bank of Conroe, which led him and other organizers to open banks in Tomball, Willis and Decker Prairie before selling to what later became Wells Fargo.

Arriaga has been a driving force in real estate, specializing in the commercial sector. He has earned the Certified International Property Specialist designation. Arriaga has served on numerous advisory groups and committees, including the National Association of Realtors (NAR) Board of Directors and the NAR Global Business and Alliances Committee. He also is a member of the NAR RPAC Hall of Fame. Among Arriaga's contributions at Texas Realtors include him leading the Public Policy Oversight Committee, receiving the Texas Realtors Strike Force Award for Grassroots Advocacy twice, serving as a TREPAC trustee, and being a champion for the association's Data Relevancy Project. Arriaga was appointed by Gov. Rick Perry as an advisory board member for the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M. In addition to serving as 2016 chairman of the Houston Association of Realtors, he played a pivotal role in the association's merger with Montgomery County Realtors.

"Real estate has been an amazing career choice," said Arriaga. "It has afforded me the opportunity to meet and advise so many clients in their quest to own and invest in a variety of real estate properties."

Arriaga continues to serve as a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and the Houston Gulf Coast CCIM chapter. He resides in the Woodlands with his wife, Cristina, and their five children, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Texas Realtors looks forward to Arriaga's continued leadership and involvement in his community. 

With more than 150,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. We are the advocate for REALTORS® and private property rights in Texas.

