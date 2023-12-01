Texas Realtors Announces 2024 Chairman Jef Conn

Conn will serve as chairman of the board alongside other 2024 appointees

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Realtors is pleased to announce that Jef Conn, of Coldwell Banker Commercial in Lubbock, has been named the 2024 Chairman of the Board. Conn will lead the more than 150,000-member organization alongside Chairman-Elect Christy Gessler, Secretary/Treasurer Jennifer Wauhob, President and CEO Travis Kessler, and Immediate Past Chairman Marcus Phipps.

"It is an honor to represent Texas Realtors and its members in 2024, and I am grateful for the opportunity to bring my knowledge and experiences to the organization," said Conn. "I look forward to working side by side with Realtors statewide as we continue to advocate for our priorities, private property rights and housing affordability for all Texans."

A recognized Realtor since 2007, Conn has served his community and fellow Realtors dutifully, holding leadership positions on committees at the local, state and national levels. Conn served as president of the Lubbock Association of Realtors in 2017. A specialist in all aspects of office, industrial and investment properties, Conn also received the Texas Realtors William C. Jennings Commercial Transaction of the Year Award in 2016.

Conn is a long-time advocate for continued professional development, and he encourages future leaders through his involvement with the Young Professional Network. He graciously shares his experience and knowledge by speaking professionally on topics related to leadership, communication and real estate.

About Texas REALTORS®

With more than 150,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas.

