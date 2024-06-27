Texas Recovery Centers Hosts Texas Drug and Alcohol Addiction Recovery Resource Fair, Highlights Equine Therapy Program

SCURRY, Texas, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Recovery Centers recently held a birthday celebration for its youngest equine resident, Journey, while providing valuable aftercare resources for patients.

The Birthday Resource Bash & Fair on June 19 marked the fourth birthday of Journey, a horse born at the facility. Journey plays a key role in the center's equine therapy program, which helps patients develop emotional awareness, build trust, and improve communication skills through interactions with horses.

June 19 marked the fourth birthday of Journey, a horse born at Texas Recovery Centers. Journey plays a key role in the center's equine therapy program, which helps patients develop emotional awareness, build trust, and improve communication skills through interactions with horses.

"Our equine therapy program is an integral part of our holistic approach to addiction treatment," said Adam Moize for Texas Recovery Centers. "Horses like Journey help our patients reconnect with themselves and others in a unique and powerful way."

The event featured a resource fair with 25 tables offering information on aftercare services. Patients had the opportunity to learn about various options and resources available upon discharge to help keep them engaged in their long-term recovery plan.

"We want our residents to feel empowered and well-equipped for a life of sobriety when they leave our facility," Moize added.

Local organizations including Solutions For Change, Hope Is Alive Ministries, Simply Grace and Glen Oaks Hospital participated in the fair.

Texas Recovery Centers provides comprehensive addiction treatment services, including equine therapy. Those seeking help for drug or alcohol addiction can call 888-354-2194 to learn more about programs offered at our location just outside of Dallas, Texas.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Texas Recovery Centers