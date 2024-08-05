Texas Regional Bank Finalizes Acquisition of Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Inc.

EH is an industry leader in public finance offering municipal advisory services, bond underwriting, and bond trading. Since its inception in 1992, the firm has completed over 2,600 municipal advisory transactions with a total par value exceeding $207 billion and more than 4,900 underwriting transactions with a total par value of over $486 billion. Noe Hinojosa Jr. will serve as President of TRB Capital Markets and a member of the Texas Regional Bank Board of Directors. Mr. Hinojosa shared a statement about the significance of the acquisition, "This partnership will enhance our capacity and competitive position in the state of Texas and beyond. It will help continue transforming the many clients and communities we serve."

John Tippit IV, President of TRB Divisions, commented on future growth with the EH acquisition, saying that "The addition of the Estrada Hinojosa team provides a new business vertical in TRB Divisions that aligns with our strategic vision of becoming a full-service financial institution. We are excited to provide the Estrada Hinojosa team with capital and resources to expand their already robust position as a boutique investment bank in public finance. Under Noe Hinojosa's leadership, we will continue the legacy as a best-in-class municipal advisor while gaining market share in municipal underwriting."

As TRB advances its mission to deliver relationship banking to communities we serve, Michael Scaief, Chairman and CEO of TRB, shared, "The acquisition of Estrada Hinojosa is a crucial component of our strategic plan in becoming a full-service financial institution. We are excited to provide a full suite of services for our municipal partners from "the people you know."

About Texas Regional Bank

Established in 2010 and based out of Harlingen, Texas, TRB is a privately-owned, full-service, financial institution founded to bring to market a locally-owned bank that serves surrounding communities through relationships not transactions. TRB is proud to offer an unparalleled customer experience while providing exceptional financial products, including core banking, trust and wealth management, mortgage, international banking, insurance, foreign exchange, and economic development services. Texas Regional Bank holds assets of approximately $2.67 billion as of June 30, 2024, with over 30 banking centers across the Rio Grande Valley, Texas Hill Country, Houston, and DFW Metroplex.

For more information about Texas Regional Bank, visit www.trb.bank .

SOURCE Texas Regional Bank