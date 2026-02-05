Texas Regional Bank Opens Newest Houston-Area Location in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Regional Bank (TRB) has opened its newest full-service banking center in the northwest Houston suburb of Magnolia. The branch began serving customers on January 5, 2026, marking TRB's continued investment in one of the fastest-growing areas of Montgomery County.

TRB Magnolia Branch Exterior

Located along the high-traffic FM 1488 corridor, the new banking center expands access to personal and business banking services for residents and business owners across Magnolia and the surrounding communities. The area has experienced significant population growth and steady commercial expansion in recent years, making Magnolia a strategic addition to TRB's Houston Region footprint.

TRB has appointed Skip Colvin as Montgomery County Market President. An experienced community banker, Colvin is known for his longstanding support of local businesses and civic organizations. Currently, he serves as Chair Elect of the Greater Southwest Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, leading its Government Affairs and Business Advisory councils. He also serves on the City of Magnolia's Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors, reinforcing his commitment to the region's long-term growth.

"Magnolia is a place where neighbors still help neighbors, a spirit that reflects the character of this community and the momentum behind its growth," Colvin said. "New families, new neighborhoods, and new businesses continue to choose Magnolia as home. I look forward to serving the people I see at local schools, church, ballgames, and around town. Being part of Magnolia and Montgomery County's future is an opportunity I'm grateful for."

The opening of the Magnolia branch advances TRB's long-term strategy of strengthening its presence across Texas through organic growth and community investment. Earlier this year, TRB expanded its Houston Region footprint with the opening of its Rosenberg banking center, further supporting the bank's continued growth in Southeast Texas.

"The pace of growth in the Houston region continues to accelerate, and Montgomery County stands out as a community with significant long-term potential," shared Lewis Gissel, Houston Region President. "This new location expands our ability to serve customers where they live and work. We're here to support the continued growth of Magnolia and Montgomery County, and the businesses and families that are driving it forward."

TRB marked the opening with a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony in January, bringing together community members, business leaders, and local officials. Remarks were delivered by local chamber presidents, Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough, and Michael Scaief, Chairman and CEO of Texas Regional Bank. The event concluded with a community donation presentation by Lewis Gissel in support of the Magnolia Educational Foundation's First-Generation Scholarship program.

The new banking center, located at 13295 FM 1488, Magnolia, TX 77354, is open and ready to serve the community, with lobby hours Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

About Texas Regional Bank

Founded in 2010 and rooted in local purpose, Texas Regional Bank (TRB) is a privately owned financial institution bringing full-service, relationship-driven banking back to the communities it serves. With more than 35 locations across the Rio Grande Valley, Texas Hill Country, Houston, and the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex, TRB delivers a full suite of financial solutions for individuals, families, and businesses through locally-led teams supported by the scale and capabilities of a diversified financial services platform. Together with its subsidiaries, TRB offers domestic and international banking, trust and wealth management, insurance, mortgage, capital markets, economic development, and foreign exchange services.

For more information about Texas Regional Bank, visit www.trb.bank .

