Texas Rehabilitation Facility is the First in the DFW Metroplex to Expand Patient Monitoring Capabilities with The Vios Monitoring System with PointClickCare Integration

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance around-the-clock monitoring of post-acute cardiopulmonary patients, Vios Medical, partnered with Forefront Livings' Presbyterian Village North (PVN) to deploy the Vios Monitoring System. PVN is the first senior living community in the DFW Metroplex to install and utilize a telemetry monitoring system that continuously monitors and seamlessly uploads stored data into PointClickCare.

The Vios Monitoring System is a wireless, FDA-cleared patient monitoring platform designed to improve patient safety and outcomes. The system continuously monitors 7-lead ECG, heart rate, oxygen levels , pulse rate, respiratory rate and posture.

PVN uses the platform's remote monitoring services to support its staff as they work to manage medical care and reduce rehospitalizations. A remote team of cardiac-trained technicians monitors patients' vital signs 24/7/365 and alerts the on-site care team in real time if there is a change in a patient's condition.

"We are excited to have this tool to assist PVN's clinical team in providing exceptional care to those we serve," Tierra Palmer, Director of Healthcare at Presbyterian Village North.

The Vios Monitoring System is designed to make post-acute continuous vital signs monitoring more accessible than traditional methods. It works on existing IT networks and Wi-Fi, rather than requiring separate infrastructure, and allows patients to be wirelessly monitored throughout a community.

"Being able to quickly understand and react to changes in a patient's condition is an essential part of patient safety and care," said Drew Hardin, Vice President of Vios Medical. "The Vios Monitoring System with remote monitoring services gives Presbyterian Village North's care teams a comprehensive view of their patients' health, while eliminating the burden of monitoring oversight on their clinical staff. Patients and their families appreciate knowing that someone is vigilantly overseeing their well-being at all times."

Vios Medical, a subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., has developed and commercialized a cost-effective solution to detect the early signs of clinical deterioration in monitored patients across the care continuum. The Vios Monitoring System (VMS) is a wireless, FDA-cleared, patient monitoring solution designed to improve outcomes and reduce costs. Visit www.viosmedical.com for more information.

Presbyterian Village North, a Forefront Living community, is a faith-based nonprofit, continuing care retirement community for active adults aged 62 or older, offering independent living, assisted living, short-stay rehab services, skilled nursing and certified nursing memory care. Nestled among 66-acres of mature trees, gardens and walking paths in North Dallas, independent living residents may choose from a variety of living options including executive homes, patio homes or luxury apartments. Community amenities include an 1,800-square-foot wellness center, on-site medical clinic, pharmacy, beauty/barber salon, woodshop, library, chapel and a 250-seat performing arts center. Presbyterian Village North offers a full range of therapeutic services designed to encourage strength and independence through physical therapy, occupational and speech therapy. This vibrant community was honored as one of the Nation's best for 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 by U.S. News & World Report and Medicare. Additionally, Presbyterian Village North was recognized with the 2019 International Council on Active Aging NuStep Pinnacle Award for their Top Five "Best in Wellness" achievements. Presbyterian Village North continues to grow to meet the needs of its residents. In 2022, a new neighborhood of independent living apartments was added to the campus, and the community spaces were reimagined and updated to the delight of today's active seniors. Learn more at Presbyterian Village North.

Forefront Living is a faith-based nonprofit organization comprised of a U.S. News & World Report-recognized continuing care retirement community (CCRC), Presbyterian Village North, Faith Presbyterian Hospice, the T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center, the Outlook at Windhaven currently under construction in Plano and Bella Vida coming soon to San Antonio. The organization strives to empower individuals to live their lives to the fullest, and does this by providing a standard for excellence, premier training, quality services and compassionate care. Previously known as Presbyterian Communities and Services, in 2019 the organization was rebranded as Forefront Living. All entities of Forefront Living are committed to making each moment matter for those we serve. For additional information, please visit forefrontliving.org.

