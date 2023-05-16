Texas Renaissance Festival Opens Reservations for 100 Enchanting Weddings in 2023

May 16, 2023, 09:04 ET
The Texas Renaissance Festival invites couples to escape the ordinary and create the autumn wedding of their dreams in the festival's charming 16th century-style chapels and gardens.
TODD MISSION, Texas, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF), the nation's largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event, today announced the opening of wedding reservations for the 2023 season, which takes place over eight themed weekends from October 7 through November 26, 2023. With four beautiful wedding venues, three deluxe wedding packages and ministers/celebrants for any tradition – as well as on-site catering, entertainment, and professional wedding planners – TRF makes it easy and stress-free for couples to create the enchanting wedding of their dreams.
"The Texas Renaissance Festival is about leaving the ordinary world behind to experience the fun and magic of a bygone era, and we're bringing that to our TRF weddings as well," said Christina Garcia, Weddings Coordinator of the Texas Renaissance Festival. "The Royal Celebration wedding ceremony incorporates the unique Renaissance charm of a carriage procession, bagpipes, Royal Guard escort and sword arch. The simple and elegant ceremonies take place in the iconic wedding venues of the Cathedral Chapel, Basilica, The English Garden, or The Rose Garden. Our inclusive packages and experienced event coordinators are here to help couples and their guests have a fantastic time at the romantic wedding of their dreams."
Located one hour north of Houston with beautiful autumn weather, the Texas Renaissance Festival is an immersive celebration of food, fun and Renaissance magic with more than half a million visitors each year. Only 100 slots are available for weddings to take place over eight themed weekends that include: The Queen's Birthday (Opening Weekend), 1001 Dreams, Pirate Adventure, All Hallows Eve, Heroes & Villains, Barbarian Invasion, Highland Fling and Celtic Christmas.
Couples of all traditions, genders and religions are welcome to express or renew their wedding vows at TRF, but space is limited, so applying early is advised.
For more information or to reserve your dream wedding, please visit trfweddings.com.
About Texas Renaissance Festival
The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre New Market Village and Fields of New Market Campgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas. This immersive experience features world-renowned live entertainment works by master artists and craftspeople, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides, and games, and over 100 interactive characters during its eight themed weekends from October 7 through November 26, 2023. For more information, please visit www.texrenfest.com.
Media Contacts:
Todd Wold, Marketing Director, Texas Renaissance Festival
281-356-2178 x310
twold (at) texrenfest.com
Jennifer Newton
Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc.
503-805-7540
jennifer (at) bluehousecg.com
