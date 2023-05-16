Texas Renaissance Festival Opens Reservations for 100 Enchanting Weddings in 2023

Located one hour north of Houston with beautiful autumn weather, the Texas Renaissance Festival is an immersive celebration of food, fun and Renaissance magic with more than half a million visitors each year. Only 100 slots are available for weddings to take place over eight themed weekends that include: The Queen's Birthday (Opening Weekend), 1001 Dreams, Pirate Adventure, All Hallows Eve, Heroes & Villains, Barbarian Invasion, Highland Fling and Celtic Christmas.

Couples of all traditions, genders and religions are welcome to express or renew their wedding vows at TRF, but space is limited, so applying early is advised.

For more information or to reserve your dream wedding, please visit trfweddings.com.

About Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre New Market Village and Fields of New Market Campgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas. This immersive experience features world-renowned live entertainment works by master artists and craftspeople, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides, and games, and over 100 interactive characters during its eight themed weekends from October 7 through November 26, 2023. For more information, please visit www.texrenfest.com .

Media Contacts:

Todd Wold, Marketing Director, Texas Renaissance Festival

281-356-2178 x310

twold (at) texrenfest.com

Jennifer Newton

Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc.

503-805-7540

jennifer (at) bluehousecg.com

SOURCE Texas Renaissance Festival