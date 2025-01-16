Texas Republic Signs & Bakers' Signs & Manufacturing Join Forces

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Osceola Capital, a Tampa-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Texas Republic Signs ("TRS") and Bakers' Signs & Manufacturing ("Bakers' Signs"), two leading providers of signage solutions based in the Houston, TX metro area, have joined forces to better serve their respective customers and employees.

Ben Moe, Managing Partner at Osceola Capital, said, "Since we partnered with TRS in 2023, the company has continued its impressive track record of growth. Through joining forces with Bakers' Signs, the combined company will be able to provide customers with an expanded service offering, increased manufacturing capacity, and a broader base of installation crews. We are pleased that the Baker family has entrusted us to guide Bakers' Signs in its next phase of development."

Todd Haltom, Founder and President of TRS, added, "The Osceola team has been a great partner to TRS in our mission to provide high-quality, full-service signage solutions to our customers. We are excited to partner with the team at Bakers' Signs and provide our customers with a broader service offering through our well-aligned vision and combined resources."

Matt Baker, President of Bakers' Signs, will continue to lead his business and the management team. Mr. Baker commented, "At Bakers' Signs, we have always operated with a customer-first mentality, delivering on our customers' visions with high-quality products and high-touch services. The team at Osceola and TRS shares this core value, and we are excited to deliver even more to customers using our combined resources. Osceola Capital's team is experienced in building service companies like ours and Bakers' is in good hands to move forward and prosper."

About Texas Republic Signs

Founded in 2014 and based in Houston, TX, TRS provides complete outdoor signage and lighting needs, from initial surveys that identify best installation methods, to fabrication and final installation and ongoing service. The company serves retail and commercial customers across the U.S., primarily in the convenience store, gas station, truck stop, and QSR sectors. TRS's key customers include McDonald's, Exxon, Pilot Flying J, Wendy's, Thorntons, Circle K, and others. For more information, visit www.texasrepublicsigns.com.

About Bakers' Signs & Manufacturing

Founded in 1985 and based in Conroe, TX, Bakers' Signs is a regionally leading custom indoor and outdoor sign manufacturer, installation and service Company serving a wide range of customers throughout the state of Texas. The Bakers' Signs team of skilled craftsmen have a wide range of experience in different sign types, formats, and sizes, giving them the ability to be a one stop shop for all types of signs and services. For more information, visit www.bakerssigns.com

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Osceola Capital Management, LLC