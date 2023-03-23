Texas Rising Stars Honors Five from Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson

Attorneys honored as rising stars in family law

DALLAS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five attorneys with Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, have been recognized as rising stars in family law and named by Texas Super Lawyers among the state's top young lawyers in the 2023 edition of Texas Rising Stars.

The Texas Rising Stars list is comprised of attorneys in the state who are age 40 or younger or who have been practicing law for 10 years or less. Only 2.5 percent of eligible attorneys are chosen based on peer nominations and a panel review.

Among those recognized are Meghan Burns and Carley Horne of the firm's Dallas office, who focus their practices on all aspects of family law, including divorce and custody matters. Ms. Burns was also recently named to the 2023 edition of D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40.

Full-service divorce lawyers Ryan Branch, Jacob Jeffries and Christopher Lambert of the firm's Frisco office are also honored in the annual listing for their work in property division and custody matters.

Mr. Branch has been named to the Rising Stars list for the past three years.

Mr. Jeffries is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. This year's recognition is the second consecutive one for Mr. Jeffries, who was also recently honored by Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch for 2023.

A skilled problem-solver and critical thinker, Mr. Lambert was also named to the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch.

Texas Monthly and the Texas Rising Stars issue of Super Lawyers magazine will highlight the honorees. For more information, visit www.superlawyers.com .

About ONDA

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) has served its clients for more than 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and each is a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Woulfe

800.559.4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP