Texas Rising Stars Honors Trial Lawyer Eric Firouzbakht

Houston-based attorney recognized for personal injury expertise

HOUSTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Firouzbakht of the Firouzbakht Law Firm has earned selection to the Texas Rising Stars listing for his expertise in personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs.

The 2023 edition marks the third consecutive year Mr. Firouzbakht has received the honor.

"It is a true privilege to be recognized by other legal industry professionals on such a distinguished list," said Mr. Firouzbakht. "I feel very grateful and this honor inspires me to continue to fight for justice."

An esteemed trial lawyer, Mr. Firouzbakht has experience in a wide variety of personal injury litigation matters, including oil field injuries, daycare injuries, car and truck wrecks, maritime injuries and wrongful deaths. Recently the firm has focused its efforts on apartment complex violence, holding accountable those responsible for lapses in security that lead to violence and crime, and making certain residents harmed receive compensation.

The Texas Rising Stars list recognizes the outstanding work of the state's top young attorneys. Honorees must be age 40 or younger or have been practicing law for just 10 years or less. Attorneys are selected based on peer nominations and independent research before going under a review process by separate advisory boards. Only 2.5 percent of eligible attorneys are chosen.

A native Texan, Mr. Firouzbakht was born and raised in the Greater Houston area and earned his JD and MBA from Texas Tech University. Focused on diversity and community engagement, he holds active memberships in legal industry organizations, such as the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, the Houston Trial Lawyers Association and the Mexican Bar Association of Houston.

About Firouzbakht Law Firm

Firouzbakht Law Firm is an award-winning legal team dedicated to securing justice on behalf of clients. With offices in Houston and Denver, Firouzbakht Law has helped those who have been hurt or wronged by the negligence of others, specializing in motor vehicle accidents, pedestrian crashes, oilfield injuries, plant and refinery accidents, wrongful death and apartment complex violence. For more information, visit https://firouzbakhtlawfirm.com/

