Texas Roadhouse And The Honeybee Conservancy Partner To Donate Bee Hives Across The United States

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honeybee Conservancy (HBC) welcomes Texas Roadhouse as a sponsor for the nationwide Sponsor-a-Hive program. Since its launch in 2015, Sponsor-a-Hive has supplied millions of vital pollinators to community gardens, schools, colleges, food banks, nature sanctuaries, and parks. Texas Roadhouse' support this year ensures the gift of honey bees in even larger numbers.

"A third of the food we eat come from crops pollinated by bees," said Travis Doster, Texas Roadhouse's Vice President of Public Relations. "We recognize the direct link between honey bees, our food supply and our industry, so we sought out a partnership that would directly support that cause."

Bees play a vital role as pollinators, which is why their sudden die-off in recent years is such a critical environmental issue. Since 2006, more than three million honeybees in North America and billions of honeybees worldwide have mysteriously died.

"This new partnership underscores Texas Roadhouse's commitment to the communities it serves," says HBC Executive Director Guillermo Fernandez. "With Texas Roadhouse's help, we're raising awareness and expanding bee populations nationwide."

The national Sponsor-A-Hive program strategically places buzzing bees in gardens and urban farms that grow fresh produce for schools, soup kitchens, senior citizen centers, and low-income neighborhoods. By adding bees to these vibrant gardens, fruit and vegetable quality improves and the amount of food grown increases by up to 71%.

About The Honeybee Conservancy

The Honeybee Conservancy is a charity that provides free bees, beehives and training to schools and food bank gardens across the U.S. Our goal is to help local bee populations and increase food for the communities that need it the most. It is a Project of Social and Environmental Entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.thehoneybeeconservancy.org .

About Texas Roadhouse

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993 and has more than 525 locations in 49 states and seven countries. The family-friendly restaurant is famous for hand-cut steaks, made-from-scratch sides, fresh-baked bread, and a lively atmosphere. Texas Roadhouse was consecutively voted #1 Steak by Nation's Restaurant News Consumer Picks Survey in 2015 and 2016. In 2017 and 2018, Forbes Magazine recognized the company as one of America's Best Large Employers. For more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com .

