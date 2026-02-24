Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers raise record $1.1 million for the American Tinnitus Association

Fifth annual dine‑to‑donate event advances awareness, support, and research for the more than 50 million Americans living with tinnitus

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Tinnitus Association (ATA) is proud to announce the impactful results of the fifth annual dine-to-donate fundraiser hosted by Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers restaurants. On February 2, locations nationwide donated 100% of profits from dine-in and to-go orders to ATA, raising $1.1 million. The total raised surpassed last year's record of $980,000, making it the most successful event to date.

Honoring the legacy of Kent Taylor, Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers raised a record $1.1 million for the American Tinnitus Association on February 2, 2026. Taylor lived with severe tinnitus, a condition that affects more than 50 million Americans and ranges from mildly disruptive to debilitating.

As in previous years, the event launched Tinnitus Awareness Week 2026 and honored the enduring legacy of Texas Roadhouse Founder Kent Taylor, who struggled with severe tinnitus.

"Thank you to our Roadies and guests for banding together to raise awareness and funds for tinnitus," said Texas Roadhouse CEO Jerry Morgan. "Knowing that more than 50 million adults in the United States live with this condition, we are proud that these efforts will make a meaningful impact. This is a powerful tribute to our founder, Kent Taylor, whose legacy of helping others continues to guide our purpose."

The funds raised will directly advance ATA's mission to transform tinnitus care. In addition to expanding its Innovative Tinnitus Research Grants Program and patient support services, it will launch educational programs for healthcare providers to create a consistent, evidence-based framework of care. As a complex chronic condition, gaps in medical understanding and skilled specialists are a major obstacle to patients receiving care that minimizes the negative impact of the sound.

"Texas Roadhouse and Roadie Nation have once again demonstrated what legendary corporate citizenship can achieve. Raising a record $1.1 million in a single day is truly transformative for the millions of Americans living with tinnitus. Since 2021, their partnership has generated an extraordinary $4.7 million in support of ATA's mission," said Patrick A. Lynch, CEO of the American Tinnitus Association. "Kent Taylor's story tells us what the statistics cannot. Tinnitus is complex, deeply personal, and for many, genuinely life-altering. This partnership fuels critical research, strengthens patient education, and ensures that those who are struggling know they are not alone. We are profoundly grateful for Texas Roadhouse's continued leadership and belief in ATA as the nation's longest-serving charity dedicated exclusively to tinnitus," he added.

Tinnitus, commonly described as ringing, buzzing, hissing, whistling, swooshing, or clicking in the ears, is the perception of sound when no external source is present. The auditory condition affects people of all ages and backgrounds and can have a profound impact on quality of life, with approximately 20 percent of those affected finding it significantly disruptive. Despite its prevalence, most forms of tinnitus cannot be cured, and an accepted standard of care for patients remains elusive. ATA's research funding, patient support programs, and healthcare provider education are essential to closing that gap.

For those who wish to support this partnership, Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers are donating 10% of online ATA-branded gift card sales through March 31, 2026. Gift cards may be purchased at texasroadhouse.com , bubbas33.com , and eatjaggers.com .

For guidance on tinnitus or to find a qualified healthcare provider, contact ATA at 800-634-8978 or email [email protected]. Donations to support ATA's mission can be made at ata.org or by mailing a check payable to the American Tinnitus Association, c/o Truist Bank, PO Box 424049, Washington, DC 20042-4049.

About the American Tinnitus Association

Founded in 1971, the American Tinnitus Association (ATA) is the nation's oldest public charity under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code exclusively dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with tinnitus and their families. ATA provides individualized nonmedical guidance, initiates educational programs for the public and healthcare communities, advocates for better patient care, and funds innovative research to find cures and more effective treatments. ATA has funded more than $7 million in research since 1980 and holds a four-star rating from Charity Navigator. For more information, visit ata.org .

About Texas Roadhouse, LLC.

Texas Roadhouse was founded by Kent Taylor in 1993 and has more than 736 locations in 49 states and 10 foreign countries. This Louisville-based company has a family of three brands, including Bubba's 33 with 54 locations in 15 states and Jaggers with over 16 locations in multiple states. Bubba's 33 was founded in 2013 and Jaggers in 2014, each with their own signature menu items and made-from-scratch food. All three concepts have received national and local recognition. For more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com .

SOURCE American Tinnitus Association