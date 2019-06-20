Texas School District Implementing District-Wide Crisis Prevention Training

With behavioral issues in the classroom on the rise, Lake Worth Independent School District, like many systems across the country, decided they need help. In fact, 64 percent of teachers say that they need more professional development and training to meet the needs of students with behavioral issues i .

Assistant Superintendent Cassandra Darst, Ph.D., is a tremendous advocate for CPI's training and sees it as a solution to address the behavioral concerns and classroom management issues that continue to rise on a national scale. "If we don't do something about that, we are going to lose teachers. We are going to lose administrators, and we are not going to be able to educate kids," she said. To finance the project, they are using funds obtained from the STOP School Violence Prevention and Mental Health Training Program Grant. "At Lake Worth ISD we want to be proactive, not reactive. We want to equip our staff with the necessary skills so we can maintain a safe learning environment for our students."

The Crisis Prevention Institute is an international training organization committed to the best practices and safe behavior management methods that focus on prevention. Founded in 1980, it has been their mission to reduce the likelihood and severity of workplace violence incidents. Over 17,000 facilities, 37,000 Certified Instructors, and 15 million trained professionals trust CPI to help create more confident and productive employees. Learn more at crisisprevention.com.

