Texas School District Installs Plasma Air Ionization Systems to Help Protect Students and Staff from Airborne Viruses

"Reopening during a pandemic meant that our district needed to be 100% prepared to provide the safest environment for our students but also our staff," district officials said. In addition to surface cleaning and disinfecting, the CDC recommends that schools consider ventilation system upgrades or improvements to increase clean air delivery. Following the CDC recommendations, Clint ISD chose to install the Plasma Air ionizers in all 14 schools' HVAC systems. The Plasma Air solutions neutralize airborne viruses by using safe, effective, and proven bipolar ionization. In independent testing, the Plasma Air ionizers reduced 99% of MS2 Bacteriophage a surrogate for the SARS-CoV-2 (the virus causing COVID-19).*

Plasma Air technology can operate continuously within an HVAC system, meaning that air purification occurs even when the students and teachers are in class. "The CDC has stated that the principal mode by which people are infected with SARS-CoV-2 is through exposure to respiratory droplets carrying the infectious virus. Therefore, it's important that air purification take place continuously, not just when the classrooms are not in use," says Larry Sunshine, President of Plasma Air. "The Plasma Air systems have also recently earned UL 2998 validation, certifying that the products are ozone free. This validation gives school administrators the peace of mind knowing that the air within their building is being purified without harmful byproducts and can be operated around the clock."

Schools across the nation, from elementary schools to large universities, use Plasma Air ionization to maintain optimal indoor air quality, enhance COVID-19 safety protocols, and help reduce illness and absenteeism. "Many schools are implementing our solutions not only as a safety measure but also as a long-term strategic investment," says Sunshine. "They are looking to future-proof their HVAC systems, protecting against airborne contaminants now and for years to come."

