Texas Security Bank Partners with ATTUNE to Transform Business Deposit and Mortgage Origination

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Security Bank, a $1.2 billion community bank dedicated to serving entrepreneurs and small business owners, today announced its partnership with ATTUNE, a leading provider of digital origination solutions, to enhance its business deposit and mortgage origination processes. This partnership will enable Texas Security Bank to streamline operations, improve the customer experience, and drive growth across its banking channels.

"ATTUNE is helping us reimagine the way we deliver financial services to our business and mortgage clients," said Shon Cass, Executive Vice President, Founder & Chief Experience Officer at Texas Security Bank. "This partnership ensures that we can meet our customers' needs quickly and efficiently while maintaining the high level of service they've come to expect from Texas Security Bank."

Through ATTUNE's All-In-One Digital Origination platform, Texas Security Bank will provide seamless and efficient onboarding for business customers as well as end-to-end mortgage origination, empowering them to open accounts and secure loans with ease. The partnership will enhance Texas Security Bank's ability to serve its clients across all channels, from online and mobile platforms to in-branch experiences.

With ATTUNE's business deposit origination, businesses of all sizes will be able to open deposit accounts in minutes, ensuring a faster and more secure process. Automated workflows and real-time decisioning within the platform allow Texas Security Bank to focus on building relationships and supporting the needs of its business clients. Additionally, ATTUNE's mortgage origination solution simplifies the loan application process, enabling faster approvals and providing borrowers with a seamless end-to-end experience.

By integrating ATTUNE with its core banking system, Texas Security Bank will automate over 90% of key processes, including compliance checks, product service ordering, funding, and core system updates. This reduces manual tasks, enhances operational efficiency while ensuring a smooth onboarding experience for customers.

"Texas Security Bank has long been a champion for entrepreneurs and small business owners in Texas," said AK Patel, CEO of ATTUNE. "We are proud to partner with them to deliver cutting-edge digital origination solutions that support their mission and enable them to grow deposits, streamline lending processes, and provide exceptional service to their customers."

About ATTUNE

ATTUNE is a financial technology firm offering an all-in-one digital origination platform that empowers banks and credit unions to streamline onboarding, lending, and real-time cross-selling. ATTUNE enables financial institutions to grow deposits and loans by simplifying the digital experience and originating multiple financial products in one workflow. With cutting-edge integrations and automated decisioning, ATTUNE drives operational efficiency and enhances the customer experience. Founded in 2020, ATTUNE is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit https://getattune.com/ or follow ATTUNE on LinkedIn.

About Texas Security Bank

Texas Security Bank is a $1.2 billion commercial bank headquartered in Dallas, Texas specializing in serving owner-managed businesses. Founded in 2008 Texas Security Banks mission of Elevating the Champions of Free Enterprise has grown into an award-winning organization with a strong focus on exemplary customer service, committed to educating and serving businesses. For more information on how Texas Security Bank can become your champions please visit: https://www.texassecuritybank.com .

