Texas' ShotGun Spiked Seltzer Brews Over Into New Mexico

Traveling Texans no longer have to bring their own ShotGun Spiked Seltzer with them when heading west to the neighboring state. Now, Texans have the opportunity to share a ShotGun Ranch Water with their New Mexican friends on the slopes or at a local restaurant. The day is here and it's no surprise that industry veterans and ShotGun founders, Lori and Brad Foster, are "driving the truck" so-to-speak. The two were first to introduce craft spiked seltzer to the Texas market in 2019, and they have continued to drive innovation within the category.

Truckloads of ShotGun have begun to arrive in New Mexico at Admiral Beverage and will be heading out to a local retailer near you such as Albertson's and Total Wine & More. Brad Foster, Co-Founder of ShotGun Spiked Seltzer, said "We are excited to expand our brand and to be working with well respected and career long colleagues at Admiral Beverage."

The expansion of ShotGun beyond Texas lines marks a first for the fast-growing spiked seltzer company and a sign of what's to come. "We are so happy to represent ShotGun, the first Ranch Water in New Mexico, stated Admiral Beverage President, Greg Brown. "We are honored to be doing business with the Foster family."

Consumers can find the all-natural, low carb, zero sugar spiked seltzers in 6 packs and 12 packs in a variety of flavors all of which are inspired by craft cocktails. Currently, ShotGun has four flavors: Ranch Water- agave/lime, Bramble- blackberry/lemon, Buck- strawberry/ginger, Sunset 77- mango/passion fruit.

About ShotGun Spiked Seltzer (shotgunseltzer.com)

Founded in Austin in 2019 by beverage veterans Brad and Lori Foster, ShotGun is the first independently owned and operated, craft Texas seltzer brand using only quality ingredients. Its assortment of flavors is inspired by genuine craft cocktails with a Texas twist.

About Admiral Beverage (admiralbeverage.com)

Admiral Beverage is a statewide beverage wholesaler that sells over 11 million cases of beverages in New Mexico annually.

