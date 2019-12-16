Texas' Siebman, Forrest, Burg & Smith Adds Attorney Becca Skupin in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced attorney Anna Rebecca "Becca" Skupin has joined the Sherman office of Texas-based Siebman, Forrest, Burg & Smith, further expanding the firm's credentials in civil litigation, employment law and business disputes.

Ms. Skupin joins Siebman Forrest after previously serving as a Federal Law Clerk to both Judge Marcia Crone and Judge Keith Giblin, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas – Beaumont Division. Ms. Skupin has also worked as an Assistant District Attorney for the Wichita County District Attorney's Office in Wichita Falls. Her track record as an ADA includes both state and federal cases involving civil litigation, employment law matters and criminal appeals.

"Everyone here is very happy to welcome Becca to the Siebman Forrest team," says firm founder Clyde Siebman. "She joins us with proven skills and experience based on her prior work as an assistant district attorney and as a clerk in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas."

Ms. Skupin graduated magna cum laude from Baylor Law School after serving as Senior Executive Editor of the Baylor Law Review. Prior to law school, she graduated summa cum laude from the University of Oklahoma with an undergraduate degree in English.

Siebman Forrest is a Texas-based, trial-focused law firm widely known for its work representing local, national and international clients in the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Eastern, Western and Northern Districts of Texas. The firm's trial experience includes a wide variety of civil litigation, including patent, trademark and trade secret matters, as well as cases involving the False Claims Act, fraud, breach of contract, and wrongful death. To learn more about the firm, please visit http://www.siebman.com.

