Texas Southern University and Dr. Ruth J. Simmons Announce Endowment and New Clinic to Support Breast Cancer Prevention and Education

HOUSTON, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Southern University and revered educator Dr. Ruth J. Simmons announced the establishment of the Nora B. Wilson Endowment and Health Clinic in honor of Dr. Simmons' late sister.

The gift will support the Texas Southern University Breast Cancer Screening and Prevention Center. The Center provides prevention and early detection resources to improve health outcomes in nine Southeast Texas counties: Harris, Brazoria, Galveston, Walker, Grimes, Matagorda, Wharton, Trinity and Polk.

Texas Southern University President J.W. Crawford III (l) and Dr. Ruth J. Simmons (r)

"This is a legacy moment and so much more," said Texas Southern University President J.W. Crawford III. "I am thankful to Dr. Ruth J. Simmons and the Wilson family for the gift to Texas Southern University. More importantly, I am thankful to them for entrusting us with this very personal family enduring remembrance. I am truly humbled to take on the obligation to ensure the goodness she delivered in life will be paid forward here at Texas Southern University."

Nora B. Wilson was a breast cancer survivor whose strength, resilience and commitment to others inspired countless lives. She passed away in May. Her namesake endowment and clinic will provide a permanent source of support for education, outreach, screening awareness, research and community engagement initiatives focused on breast cancer prevention and early detection.

The Nora B. Wilson clinic is currently housed within the Texas Southern University Institute of Urban Public Health and Housing in the newly renovated W.R. Banks Building. It is anticipated that the clinic will move to the University's new Community Health Center upon its completion in 2027.

"Nora Wilson was such a person who lived a life of dignity and worth without ever being singled out for her importance, but she was important," said Dr. Ruth J. Simmons. "She was a daughter who sacrificed by going to work early to help support our family, a sister whose strong independence inspired us to live our lives with purpose and a respect for others, a mother whose strong independence protected her children and imparted inestimable values to guide their lives, and a wife whose loyalty and love to her husband Nathaniel endured until his death. This endowment that we are pleased to give Texas Southern honors one who labored largely without praise, who symbolizes the vast and diverse communities that universities ostensibly seek to serve. People like Nora across this land showed us what everyday determination and persistence could overcome."

The fund will also help expand access to life-saving educational resources and preventative programming, strengthen community partnerships, support student and faculty involvement in health equity initiatives, and address disparities that disproportionately impact underserved communities.

In addition to breast cancer screening, the clinic also screens for sexually transmitted infections, offers preventative screening for blood pressure, A1C and cholesterol. It also offers medication therapy management and a dermatology clinic that treats patients with eczema and psoriasis.

The establishment of the Nora B. Wilson Endowment creates a lasting impact for Texas Southern University students. Those who wish to honor this legacy and contribute to the fund may make a gift at https://give.tsu.edu/campaign/813352/donate or contact the University Advancement to learn more about endowed giving opportunities.

Texas Southern University honors our designation as a special-purpose institution for urban programming and research. As such, Texas Southern is a comprehensive university providing higher education access to the nation's underserved communities with academic and research programs that address critical urban issues and prepares its diverse student population to become a force for positive change in a global society. A distinguished educational pioneer since 1927, the University has become one of the most diverse and respected institutions in Texas.

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SOURCE Texas Southern University