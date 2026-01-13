Texas Southern University Earns Prestigious Carnegie Community Engagement Classification

Texas Southern becomes the first HBCU in Texas to achieve combination of research and community engagement designations

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Southern University has been awarded the nationally recognized Carnegie Community Engagement Classification, a highly selective designation that recognizes institutions where community engagement is deeply embedded across research, teaching, service, and institutional practice.

Fewer than 10-percent of the nearly 4,000 degree-granting institutions in the United States hold the Carnegie Community Engagement Classification, placing Texas Southern among an elite group of institutions recognized as institutions for public purpose and for integrating community engagement into the core functions of the university. Texas Southern is the first HBCU in the state to earn the classification.

"This designation affirms Texas Southern University's longstanding commitment to advancing education, research excellence, and societal impact through meaningful community partnerships.," said President J.W. Crawford III. "It reflects the work of faculty, students, staff, and community partners who have collaboratively shaped research, teaching, service, and outreach to address real-world challenges and improve outcomes locally and beyond. I am proud of the women and men whose hard work put the University in position to achieve this prestigious classification."

The Carnegie Community Engagement Classification is an elective designation that requires a rigorous application process. The review process includes extensive qualitative and quantitative evidence demonstrating that community engagement is institutionalized, assessed, and sustained. Unlike Carnegie research classifications, which are based primarily on research expenditures and doctoral output, the Community Engagement Classification evaluates how universities work with communities through mutually beneficial and reciprocal partnerships.

"This designation recognizes that community engagement at Texas Southern University facilitates reciprocal partnerships that shape teaching, research, and institutional practice" said Provost and Sr. Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Carl B. Goodman. "These partnerships add value to the community around us and beyond. Likewise, this classification affirms our commitment to academic excellence that is grounded in shared purpose and public impact."

Texas Southern continues to deepen its commitment to community engagement through meaningful partnerships, hands-on learning, and service-driven academic programs that benefit both students and the Greater Houston community. A few examples of the University's community engagement include, but are not limited to:

Preparing Culturally Responsive Educators

The Department of Curriculum and Instruction in the College of Education integrates community engagement into its mission to prepare culturally responsive educators. Through strong partnerships with PreK–12 schools, students gain practical classroom experience while supporting local schools and families.

Mental Health Access and Workforce Development

Mental Health America of Greater Houston operates a comprehensive referral system that helps residents connect with vital mental health services. Faculty contributed their expertise to help develop the system. In partnership with the University and other organizations, Mental Health America also hosts a biannual Internship and Practicum Fair for graduate counseling students—creating a pipeline for future mental health professionals while expanding access to care across the region.

Community-Focused Health Education

In the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy students complete required service-learning and community engagement activities throughout their academic careers. These experiences ensure students gain real-world exposure while supporting health initiatives that serve diverse communities.

Public Service Through Professional Practice

The Master of Public Administration (MPA) program requires students to complete internships with government agencies or nonprofit organizations. These placements allow students to contribute to community development, policy analysis, and program evaluation in areas such as housing, education, and public health—while building professional experience and supporting underserved populations.

Social Work Internships Serving Greater Houston

The Department of Social Work partners with agencies throughout Greater Houston to provide internship opportunities for senior students. Students complete 450 hours of supervised fieldwork across the academic year, with partner agencies currently spanning 16 ZIP codes. These placements expand access to social services while preparing students for professional practice.

Arts, Culture, and Community Storytelling

Through a partnership with Kindred Stories, the English Department collaborates with community organizations to curate literary events that engage both Texas Southern students and the broader public, amplifying diverse voices and fostering cultural connection.

This designation, which Texas Southern earned on its first attempt, further distinguishes the University as a research-active institution with a strong mission-driven focus. The University's combination of Carnegie R2 (Doctoral University with High Research Activity) status and the Carnegie Community Engagement Classification places the university in a very select institutional category. Among peer Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), data suggests the University is the first HBCU in the state of Texas to hold both designations concurrently.

Nationally, the Carnegie Community Engagement Classification is increasingly viewed as a signal of institutional readiness by major federal agencies and foundations and philanthropic organizations focused on social impact. The designation strengthens Texas Southern' s positioning for community-engaged and translational research funding while reinforcing alignment between research growth and institutional mission.

Texas Southern University honors our designation as a special-purpose institution for urban programming and research. As such, Texas Southern is a comprehensive university providing higher education access to the nation's underserved communities with academic and research programs that address critical urban issues and prepares its diverse student population to become a force for positive change in a global society. distinguished educational pioneer since 1927, the University has become one of the most diverse and respected institutions in Texas.

