Texas Southern University Maintains A- Credit Rating from Fitch

HOUSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Southern University has maintained its A- issuer credit rating with a Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings, one of the nation's leading credit rating agencies, reaffirming the university's strong financial position, steady enrollment growth, and sound fiscal management.

The A- rating reflects Fitch's continued confidence in Texas Southern University's financial strength and long-term outlook.

Texas Southern University Library Learning Center

"Maintaining the current A- rating reflects confidence that the University continues to be on the right track," said J'Maine Chubb, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Finance and Administration. "Last year, in providing the University's first ever A category rating, Fitch signaled to the financial community that Texas Southern had strengthened its financial foundation and leadership while effecting an intentional approach to investing in student success, academic excellence, and strategic growth. The continuation of this rating communicates that the University is focused on first principles, effectively addressing areas of operational improvement while pursuing opportunities to advance the mission and better serve future generations of students."

"It is significant the University has been able to maintain its A- issuer credit rating as the institution has diligently worked to embrace the State Auditor's advice and recommendations," said Texas Southern University President J.W. Crawford, III. "A priority objective of any public enterprise, and certainly true for Texas Southern University, is to build and maintain public confidence in operational efficacy and productivity. However, as important as it was to maintain the present issuer credit rating, it is more important to steadily increase the University's rating and thereby public confidence, by focusing on constant improvement, being responsive to student and partner demand, remaining attentive to evolving business trends, and ensuring a mission-first, people always perspective to how the University operates."

Credit ratings are an important measure of organizational financial strength and influence and the ability to access capital for major projects. An A- rating is considered a strong investment-grade rating and signals confidence in the University's capacity to meet its financial obligations.

CONTACT:

Office of Marketing and Communications

713-313-7371

[email protected]

SOURCE Texas Southern University